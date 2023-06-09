20 criminals busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police on Friday during a crack down nabbed 20 criminals across the District.

Police said that Sargodha Police raided under their respective jurisdictions and busted Sohail, Sajad, Momin, Shafique, Rafique, Shaheen,Tahir, Razaq, Rustom, Rehman and others, besides recovering 282 liters of liquor,3 kg of hashish, 2 kg of opium,289 liters of wine,12 pistols,09 Kalashnikov,128 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them .

Further investigation was under way.