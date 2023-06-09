UrduPoint.com

20 Criminals Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 02:00 PM

20 criminals busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police on Friday during a crack down nabbed 20 criminals across the District.

Police said that Sargodha Police raided under their respective jurisdictions and busted Sohail, Sajad, Momin, Shafique, Rafique, Shaheen,Tahir, Razaq, Rustom, Rehman and others, besides recovering 282 liters of liquor,3 kg of hashish, 2 kg of opium,289 liters of wine,12 pistols,09 Kalashnikov,128 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them .

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launch ..

Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launches 4 new humanitarian initiati ..

28 seconds ago
 Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women' ..

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to buil ..

Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to build resilient Pak resolution

1 hour ago
 PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja ..

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with partici ..

MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with participation of over 340 companies i ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.