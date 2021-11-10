20 criminals held

Police arrested 20 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested 20 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession during last 24 hours.

Police said on Wednesday that raiding teams nabbed 11 drug pushers and recovered 1.

9 Kg hashish and 74 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 people and recovered 6 pistols,a rifle, a repeater gun and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.