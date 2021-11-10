UrduPoint.com

20 Criminals Held

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:03 PM

Police arrested 20 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession during last 24 hours

Police said on Wednesday that raiding teams nabbed 11 drug pushers and recovered 1.

9 Kg hashish and 74 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 people and recovered 6 pistols,a rifle, a repeater gun and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

