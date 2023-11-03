Open Menu

20 Criminals Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 01:40 PM

20 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Sargodha police arrested 20 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapon from their possession across the district on Friday.

Police said that the police raided various areas and nabbed 20 criminals including Azam, Hamza, Tahir, Wajid, Khalid and others,besides recovering of 1.

2 kg of hashish, 0.2 kg of opium, 300 liters of liquor, 236 bullets,12 pistols and other valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Criminals From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 other ..

Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 others injured

1 minute ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee ..

Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee member accuses him of miscond ..

1 hour ago
 ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to loc ..

ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to lock horns tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successfu ..

Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successful COP28: Japanese Minister

1 hour ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Flag Day celebrations reinforce loyalty and devoti ..

Flag Day celebrations reinforce loyalty and devotion to UAE, says Khalid bin Zay ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Commonwealth ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Commonwealth of Dominica on Independence D ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run to get underw ..

Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run to get underway next Sunday

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan