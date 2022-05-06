UrduPoint.com

20 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2022 | 10:24 PM

20 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Friday arrested 20 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested 20 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 drug pushers and recovered 1.

5 Kg hashish and 65 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held one gambler and recovered stake money. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 10 persons and recovered 8 pistols and one rifle from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Havana Hotel Explosion Death Toll Raises to 8 - Au ..

Havana Hotel Explosion Death Toll Raises to 8 - Authorities

1 minute ago
 Biden to Sign $100Mln Weapons Package for Ukraine ..

Biden to Sign $100Mln Weapons Package for Ukraine in Coming Days - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Transnistria Neutral When it Comes to Ukraine Conf ..

Transnistria Neutral When it Comes to Ukraine Conflict - President

2 minutes ago
 Dist admin, food dept seized 10990 metric tons whe ..

Dist admin, food dept seized 10990 metric tons wheat

2 minutes ago
 PUC urges Imran Khan for withdrawal of Mazari's le ..

PUC urges Imran Khan for withdrawal of Mazari's letter to UN

4 minutes ago
 UN chief urges end to Ukraine Invasion for sake of ..

UN chief urges end to Ukraine Invasion for sake of entire world

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.