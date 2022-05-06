20 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Friday arrested 20 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested 20 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 drug pushers and recovered 1.

5 Kg hashish and 65 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held one gambler and recovered stake money. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 10 persons and recovered 8 pistols and one rifle from them.