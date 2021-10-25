20 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Police Monday arrested 20 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district, during the last 24 hours.

According to sources, police teams nabbed six drug pushers and recovered 1.

6-kg hashish and 80 liters liquor from them.

The police also arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 13,040 stake money from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested six people and recovered three pistols, three repeaters and a number of bullets from them.