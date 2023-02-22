UrduPoint.com

20 Criminals Held In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

20 criminals held in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Sargodha police on Wednesday launched a comprehensive crackdown against anti social elements across the district and have busted twenty criminals during the crackdown.

Police spokesman said that police from different police stations participated in the crackdown and arrestedNaeem, Waseam, Waleed, Wajid, Hafeez, Tahir, Tariq, Tafseer, Touseef, Taimoor, Tasawer, Mushtaq, Mohsin, Humayon, Shakeel, Adeel, Aurangzaib, Riaz and Alam from different localities of the district.

Police also recovered 09 pistols, 07 guns, 344 bullets, 644 liters of wine, 1.8kg of hashish and many valuables worth millions of rupees from them. Police also unearthed two working distilleries during the crackdown.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Shakeel Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

10 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as c ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as conspiracy against Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Ministe ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Minister of Defence and Military Vete ..

25 minutes ago
 IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from ..

IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from Khetran

39 minutes ago
 ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of ‘Ka ..

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project ..

Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project for AED165m in Nigeria

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.