20 criminals held in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Sargodha police on Wednesday launched a comprehensive crackdown against anti social elements across the district and have busted twenty criminals during the crackdown.

Police spokesman said that police from different police stations participated in the crackdown and arrestedNaeem, Waseam, Waleed, Wajid, Hafeez, Tahir, Tariq, Tafseer, Touseef, Taimoor, Tasawer, Mushtaq, Mohsin, Humayon, Shakeel, Adeel, Aurangzaib, Riaz and Alam from different localities of the district.

Police also recovered 09 pistols, 07 guns, 344 bullets, 644 liters of wine, 1.8kg of hashish and many valuables worth millions of rupees from them. Police also unearthed two working distilleries during the crackdown.