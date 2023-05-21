20 'criminals' held in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Sargodha police, in a crackdown on lawbreakers, arrested 20 alleged criminals, here on Sunday.

A spokesman said the Sargodha police raided different localities and arrested Akhtar, Aslam, Anwar, Sajid, Saeed, Rehman, Rab Nawaz, Tahir, Tayyab, Tiamoor, Tariq, Touseef, Tasawe and others.

The police also recovered 145 litres of liquor, 2.3-kg hashish, 1.2-kg opium, nine pistols, four guns, three Kalashnikovs and valuables worth millions from the alleged criminals.