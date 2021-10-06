20 criminals held, weapons seized

Police on Wednesday arrested 20 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 20 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 3 drug pushers and recovered 0.

5 Kg hashish and 60 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 4 gamblers and recovered 8,900 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 13 persons and recovered 7 pistols 2 rifles, 3 guns and one Kalashnikov from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.