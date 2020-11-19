20 criminals including 2 POs held

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 20 criminals including 2 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 20 criminals including 2 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson, teams held 2 proclaimed offenders and 10 drug pushers besides recovering more than one kilogram hashish and 95 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested 4 gamblers and recovered Rs 1,700 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 4 accused and recovered 4 pistols and a number of bullets from their possession during the same period.