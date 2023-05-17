20 criminals nabbed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Sargodha police after hectic efforts during a crackdown here against the criminals claimed to have busted 20 criminals across the district on Wednesday.

The police spokesman told media here that the police raided and nabbed 20 criminals including Azam, Hamza, Tahir, Wajid, Khalid and others besides recovering of 1.

2 kg of hashish, 0.2 kg of opium, 300 liters of liquor, 236 bullets,12 pistols and other valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.