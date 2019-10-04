20 'criminals' nabbed with drugs, weapons in Multan

(@imziishan)

Police Friday arrested 20 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during separate raids across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Police Friday arrested 20 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during separate raids across the district.

According to police sources, raids were conducted at various locations and nine alleged drug-peddlers were arrested.

The police teams recovered 4.

955-kg hashish, 10-litre liquor and one bottle of imported wine from them. Police have also apprehended five illegal weapon-holders with five pistols of 30-bore and rounds.

Meanwhile, two beggars were arrested, one kite-seller with kites and chemical thread and three other persons were arrested for illegally refilling LPG.

Separate cases have been registered.