20 Criminals Of Riverine Areas Surrender Before LEAs

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 04:00 PM

20 criminals of riverine areas surrender before LEAs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) As many as 20 criminals of riverine areas surrendered to law enforcement agencies.

According to a spokesman for Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Monday, the criminals belonging to Teghani and Bijarani tribes surrendered in the presence of officers of Rangers and Police.

A number of cases were registered against them. All criminals who surrendered voluntarily have been handed over to police for legal proceedings.

