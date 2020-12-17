20-day deadline given to heads of police stations for quality performance

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has given deadline of 20 days to all heads of police stations to ensure quality working environment and effective policing measures in their respective areas.

According to a police source, he formally gave this deadline while reviewing the overall performance of heads of various police stations in a meeting and assigned them various tasks for effective policing.

The DIG (Operations) ordered for strict patrolling and vigilance to ensure effective policing and special crackdown against criminal elements including absconders. He said it is prime responsibility of police officials to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He directed to ensure services to public and said that a strategy should be chalked out to combat crime effectively. "No laxity in this regard would be tolerated," he added.

Waqar Uddin Syed directed all officials to ensure effective security arrangements in the city as well strict checking at police pickets, the source added.

He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

He said departmental action would be initiated in future against those officials having poor performance. He said the offices with good performance would be encouraged while those whose performance is not up to the mark would have to face disciplinary action.

While reviewing the performance of police in addressing complaints received on PMDU Portal, he said delay in addressing complaints would not be tolerated and each SP, DSPs and SHOs should have details of complaints received through this portal related to them.

In an aftermath of the recent changes at level of Interior Ministry, the source said that tasks have been assigned to all police officials for effective policing measures in the city and provide more relief to the citizens.

