20-day deadline given to heads of police stations for quality performance

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed Thursday gave deadline of 20 days to all heads of police stations to ensure quality working environment and effective policing measures in their respective areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed Thursday gave deadline of 20 days to all heads of police stations to ensure quality working environment and effective policing measures in their respective areas.

He formally gave this deadline while addressing a meeting of police officials here at Rescue 15. SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Muhammad Zeeshan Haidr, SP (Saddar) Omer Khan, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal, all SDPOs and SHOs were also present in the meeting.

The DIG (Operations) ordered for strict patrolling and vigilance to ensure effective policing and special crackdown against criminal elements including absconders.

He said it was prime responsibility of police officials to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He directed to ensure services to public and said that a strategy should be chalked out to combat crime effectively.

"No laxity in this regard will be tolerated," he added.

Waqar Uddin Syed directed all officials to ensure effective security arrangements in the city as well strict checking at police pickets.

He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

He said departmental action would be initiated in future against those officials having poor performance.

He said the offices with good performance would be encouraged while those whose performance was not up to the mark would have to face disciplinary action.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of police in addressing complaints received on PMDU Portal.

He said delay in addressing complaints would not be tolerated and each SP, DSPs and SHOs should have details of complaints received through this portal related to them.

He said that Islamabad Police had issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to investigate the cases of sexual abuse against children.

As per SOP, a special investigation team headed by Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer has been constituted. This team will investigate into child abuse case keeping in view various aspects.

The DIG (Operations) directed to ensure effective security arrangements during the upcoming visit of Queen of Netherlands.