20 dead, 1,239 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :At least 20 persons died and 1,239 others were injured in 1,209 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 661 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals and 578 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 631 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians, and 494 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 312 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 327 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 89 in Multan with 87 victims and at third Faisalabad with 81 accidents and 77 victims.

According to the data 1,043 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 116 motorcars, 37 vans, five passenger buses, 36 trucks and 107 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

The details further reveal that 1,259 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1,053 males and 206 females, while the age group of the victims showed that 234 were under 18 years of age, 645 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 380 victims were reported above 40 years of age.