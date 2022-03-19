20 dead, 1,309 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 20 people were killed and 1,309 others injured in 1,228 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 735 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 574 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 621 drivers, 36 underage drivers,156 pedestrians and 552 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 274 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 290 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 105 in Faisalabad with 119 victims and at third Multan with 97 accidents and 95 victims.

According to the data, 1,092 motorbikes, 103 auto-rickshaws, 130 motorcars, 38 vans, 19 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 133 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

