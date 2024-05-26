20 dead, 1369 injured in 1273 RTCs in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) At least twenty persons were killed and 1369 injured in 1273 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 623 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 746 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 741 drivers, 69 underage drivers, 155 pedestrians, and 441 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 297 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 298 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 85 in with 88 victims and at third Gujranwala with 77 RTCs and 77 victims.

According to the data 1088 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 138 motorcars, 35 vans, 14 passenger buses, 33 truck and 104 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.