Open Menu

20 Dead, 1369 Injured In 1273 RTCs In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

20 dead, 1369 injured in 1273 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) At least twenty persons were killed and 1369 injured in 1273 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 623 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 746 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 741 drivers, 69 underage drivers, 155 pedestrians, and 441 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 297 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 298 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 85 in with 88 victims and at third Gujranwala with 77 RTCs and 77 victims.

According to the data 1088 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 138 motorcars, 35 vans, 14 passenger buses, 33 truck and 104 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

20 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

22 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

22 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

23 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

23 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

24 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

24 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan