20 Dead, 1450 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) At least twenty people died while 1450 injured in 1314 road accidents in all 37 districts
of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of the injured, 651 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals,
while 799 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.
Analysis shows those 777 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 189 pedestrians, and 504 passengers
were among the victims of road crashes.
Statistics show that 258 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 293 people
placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 89 with 95 victims and
at third Multan with 85 road accidents and 103 victims.
According to the data, 1178 motorbikes, 79 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 32 vans,
10 buses, 37 trucks and 119 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were
involved in road accidents.
Recent Stories
Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz meets Putin; emphasises expanding bilateral trade26 seconds ago
-
ICT admin gears up for monsoon with safety measures10 minutes ago
-
Livestock card survey being launched in Sargodha20 minutes ago
-
Eighth Space Summer School to be held at IST from Aug 05-0921 minutes ago
-
District administration to ensure success during anti-polio vaccination campaign21 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 15 suspects during snap-checking ahead of Muhraram50 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed uz Zaman pays tribute to Mirza Qaleech Baig50 minutes ago
-
Rs 396 funds allocated for upgradation of old stadium, shops: DC50 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down in Sargodha50 minutes ago
-
CM urges public support for plastic bag ban50 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in traffic accident51 minutes ago
-
Two Afghans among four arrested from NADRA Charsadda1 hour ago