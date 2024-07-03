20 dead, 1450 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) At least twenty people died while 1450 injured in 1314 road accidents in all 37 districts

of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the injured, 651 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals,

while 799 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Analysis shows those 777 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 189 pedestrians, and 504 passengers

were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 258 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 293 people

placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 89 with 95 victims and

at third Multan with 85 road accidents and 103 victims.

According to the data, 1178 motorbikes, 79 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 32 vans,

10 buses, 37 trucks and 119 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were

involved in road accidents.