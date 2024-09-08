20 Dead, 1511 Injured In 1387 Road Accidents In Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) At least twenty persons were killed and 1511 injured in 1387 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 660 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 851 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 800 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 152 pedestrians, and 579 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 275 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 303 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 96 in with 123 victims and at third Multan with 87 RTCs and 92 victims.
According to the data 1249 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 127 cars, 34 vans, 9 passenger buses, 34 trucks and 125 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSSC’s cleanliness drive underway in DI Khan30 seconds ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays tribute to Pakistan Navy33 seconds ago
-
60 Kanal state land reclaimed36 seconds ago
-
3 boilers sealed, fined41 seconds ago
-
Defence minister holds open court44 seconds ago
-
Hijatul Wida sermon of Muhammad (PBUH): A complete charter of human rights, roadmap to achieve all g ..46 seconds ago
-
DPM Dar interacts with British Parliamentarians of Pakistani origin57 seconds ago
-
Anti Polio drive to start in Larkana district on Monday1 minute ago
-
Sept 8 marked as commitment to Maritime Defence: Governor1 minute ago
-
Transgender community welcomes initiative of launching first-ever transgender school1 minute ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh1 minute ago
-
CCPO urges officers to maintain contact with organisers of public events to maintain security1 minute ago