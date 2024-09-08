Open Menu

20 Dead, 1511 Injured In 1387 Road Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

20 dead, 1511 injured in 1387 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) At least twenty persons were killed and 1511 injured in 1387 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 660 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 851 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 800 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 152 pedestrians, and 579 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 275 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 303 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 96 in with 123 victims and at third Multan with 87 RTCs and 92 victims.

According to the data 1249 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 127 cars, 34 vans, 9 passenger buses, 34 trucks and 125 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

18 hours ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

18 hours ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

18 hours ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

18 hours ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

18 hours ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

18 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

18 hours ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

18 hours ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

18 hours ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan