20 Dead 7 Injured In Duki Deadly Attack

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 11:20 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) At least 20 coal miners were killed and seven injured in an armed attack by miscreants on a coal mine situated in Duki area of Balochistan province, police said.

Duki Station House Officer (SHO) Humayun Khan Nasar told APP on Friday that unknown armed men attacked the local private Junaid Coal company mine located some 7 km from Duki city in the wee hours with rockets and grenades.

The incident of sabotear occurred at 11:45 pm between Thursday and Friday night, he added.

The miscreants attacked the mine with hand grenades and rocket launchers and later opened fire at the ill-fated coalminers the owner of the mine and also Duki District Council Chairman Haji Khairullah Nasir told APP.

“The attackers also set fire to “10 coal engines and other machinery,” he said adding that soon after the incident, the district administration reached the site and shifted the dead bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Loralai.

SHO Duki, Nasar said all victims were Pashtun and belonged to Pakistan and Afghanistan. Of them, he said 3 coalies belonged to Pishin district, 4 were from Kila Saifullah district, 4 from Zhob district, one each from Khuclak and Loralai while 2 hailed from Afghanistan.

The hospital sources confirmed that seven injured have been brought to Loralai Tehsil Headquarters for medical treatment.

The law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation against the miscreants.

Further probe is underway.

