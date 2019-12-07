UrduPoint.com
20% Death Rate In Case Of Head Injuries Can Be Reduced: Expert

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:42 PM

20% death rate in case of head injuries can be reduced: expert

The latest research in medical field has revealed that death rate in case of head injuries can be reduced if injection of Transmic Acid is given to patients within two hours after the accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :The latest research in medical field has revealed that death rate in case of head injuries can be reduced if injection of Transmic Acid is given to patients within two hours after the accident.

Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood told this here on Saturday. He said that a senior team of the PINS carried out research from 2012 to 2019 and it had been proved that without wasting any time in case of accidents and head injuries, patients should be given injection of Transmic acid.

Those patients who could move their hand or foot could be out of danger after it, he added.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that emergency service Rescue-1122 and all ambulances should carry these injections so that it could be injected to the head injury patients immediately. He said that proper awareness should be created in this regard so that lives could be saved especially in case of accidents.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood appreciated the role of senior doctors in the research at PINS.

