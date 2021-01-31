UrduPoint.com
20 Deaths, 425 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 07:30 PM

20 deaths, 425 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 20 precious lives in 24 hours whereas 425 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday across the province which turned the death toll to 4,736.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 157,353.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,922,869 tests for COVID-19 so far while 142,651 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

