20 "Delta COVID-19-variant" Cases Reported In RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :In an alarming development, around 20 cases of Delta-COVID-19 variant were reported during the last 24 hours in the district, said a handout issued here Sunday.

The District administration warned the residents that the 4th wave of COVID-19 spread was more dangerous compared to the previous ones and people were advised to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest to avoid further spread of the disease.

The District administration has asked the government employees to submit their vaccination certificate by July 12 else their salaries will be stopped.

He appealed to the people to strictly observe the COVID-19 SOPs.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre here Sunday, as many as 52 patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with fifteen belonged to Rawal Town, sixteen from Potohar town and Rawalpindi Cantt each, two from Taxila and three from Gujar Khan.

"Presently 46 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 10 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,10 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,18 in Institute of Urology and 8 in Fauji Foundation Hospital ".The report said that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition,17 stable and 28 were in moderate condition.

District Health Authority updated that so far 868,897 people including 32,127 health workers and 836,770 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10. The report said that fortunately, no patient had died due to this deadly disease in the last 24 hours.