20 Development Schemes Approved For Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

20 development schemes approved for Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The District Development Committee (DDC) has approved 20 new development schemes worth Rs 206.5 million.

The approval was accorded in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair. Deputy Director Development Tahir Mehmood briefed the participants about technical and administrative aspects of various schemes.

The schemes belong to different departments including Highways, Public Health Engineering, Buildings, Community Development, Sustainable Development Goals Programme, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Local Government and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco).

The DC directed the officials concerned to complete the schemes within stipulated time period and no compromise be made on the quality of material. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, officers of Local Government, WASA, FDA and other departments were also present.

