20 die as bus falls into a ditch in Drazinda tehsil, DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :At least 20 passengers were killed and several others were injured in a road accident in Mughal Kot area of Drazinda tehsil in DI Khan district on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner Drazinda Inamullah Wazir said a Sada Bahar coach was on its way from Rawalpindi to Quetta when it met horrific accident near Dhanasar area of Sherani district, Balochistan.

The apparent reason of the mishap was rain and over speed as the bus had gone out of control and fell into a ravine, killing 20 passengers. A total of 33 people were on-board the bus out of which 13 received severe injuries.

Four bodies were taken to DHQ Zhob while 15 were shifted to Mughal Kot hospital.

AC Drazinda, Rescue 1122 and levies force headed by AC Sherani district reached to the spot for rescue activities.

The condition of some injured were stated critical.