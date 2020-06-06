20 die of corona in KP during last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 20 persons have been died of corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours among which twelve lost their lives while fighting the virus in provincial metropolis.

According to KP Health Department here Saturday, 542 new cases have been reported in the province during last 24 hours taking the number of affected persons to about 13000.

Count of recoveries during the same period is 84.

So far 3450 patients of the virus have been recovered in the province. The tally of affected persons in Peshawar is 4757 and the number of deaths is 300 so far while the deaths toll in the province has been reached to 561.