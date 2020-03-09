20 died in passenger van mishap near Skardu

At least twenty people were killed and five injured when a passenger van fell into Indus river at Roundo area of Skardu district on early Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :At least twenty people were killed and five injured when a passenger van fell into Indus river at Roundo area of Skardu district on early Monday.

Police informed that passenger van was on its way to Skardu from Rawalpindi city, a private news channels reported.

The bus authorities said driver lost control over bus while taking a sharp turn, in result it plummeted into the river.

The rescue work started operation immediately and shifted injured to a nearby hospital.