20 Died In Passenger Van Mishap Near Skardu
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:09 PM
At least twenty people were killed and five injured when a passenger van fell into Indus river at Roundo area of Skardu district on early Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :At least twenty people were killed and five injured when a passenger van fell into Indus river at Roundo area of Skardu district on early Monday.
Police informed that passenger van was on its way to Skardu from Rawalpindi city, a private news channels reported.
The bus authorities said driver lost control over bus while taking a sharp turn, in result it plummeted into the river.
The rescue work started operation immediately and shifted injured to a nearby hospital.