20 Drown As Boat Capsizes In Indus River In Sadiqabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022 | 08:20 PM

20 drown as boat capsizes in Indus River in Sadiqabad

At least 20 persons drowned as a boat with 94 on board capsized in the Indus River in Machhka Union Council of Sadiqabad Tehsil on Monday

SADIQABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :At least 20 persons drowned as a boat with 94 on board capsized in the Indus River in Machhka Union Council of Sadiqabad Tehsil on Monday.

According to police sources, two boats carrying a wedding party of around 150 people were coming from Rojhan to Machhka, and one of them overturned.

The Rescue 1122 divers and district administration officials reached the site and with the help of locals rescued 45 passengers and retrieved the bodies of 20 others. Some 29 passengers were still missing and rescue teams continued search for them.

