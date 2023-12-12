20 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Tuesday arrested 20 accused besides recovering over 10 kg charras, nine 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Saddar Wah police held two female drug smugglers namely Shazia Bano with 1660 grams charras and Asima for having 1600 grams charras. Another accused, Shehzad was sent behind the bars for possessing 1560 grams charras.

Rattaamral, Naseerabad, Bani, Kalar Syedan and Rawat police recovered 5215 grams charras from the possession of Asif, Zakir Khan, Zohaib, Ali, Shabbir and Saifullah.

Similarly, Chontra, Rawat, Naseerabad, R.

A.Bazar, Race Course and Civil Lines police rounded up nine accused namely Soban, Rizwan, Saifullah, Asghar, Muhammad alias Musa, Umar, Suleman, Babar and Muntazir and recovered nine 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov and ammunition.

Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and arrested Kamal Ahmed and Mir Waiz for running an illegal LPG agency.

Police also recovered LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession.

He said the police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against lawbreakers, he added.