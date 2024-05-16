Open Menu

20 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 02:50 PM

20 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 20 accused besides recovering over 2.5 kg charras, 93 liters and 25 bottles liquor, a 9mm pistol, four 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Race Course police held a drug peddler for having 1400 grams charras. Civil Lines police recovered 520 grams charras from Rohail and two other accused namely Muhammad Furqan and Sarfraz were sent behind the bars on recovery of 10 liters liquor.

Naseerabad police netted Iqbal alias Bala with 400 grams charras and Frabeem for carrying 10 liters liquor. Rawat police apprehended Numan for possessing 260 grams charras. Bani, Gujar Khan, Kahuta, Saddar Wah, City and New Town police arrested Faisal, Ibrar, Zeeshan, Bilal, Aqib, Sardar Ali and Mohsin and recovered 25 liquor bottles, 73 liters liquor.

The spokesman informed that Airport, Naseerabad, Mandra, Jatli and Chakri and rounded up six accused namely Sohaib, Abdul Rehman, Saqib, Alam Sher, Fayyaz and Muhammad Fida and recovered a 9mm pistol, four 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items.

Two proclaimed offenders namely Wajid and Numan, wanted in an attempt to murder case were arrested by Rawat police.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

