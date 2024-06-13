Open Menu

20 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 20 accused besides recovering over three kg charras, 68 liters liquor, 10 pistols 30 bore, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Murree police rounded up three drug peddlers namely Shah Noor, Abdul Wahab, and Jawad and recovered over three kg charras from their possession.

Gujar Khan, Naseerabad, and Airport police conducted raids and arrested seven bootleggers namely Naeem, Imran, Bilal, Raja Bilal, Irfan, Tamoor Alam, and Mazhar and recovered total 68 liters liquor from their possession.

In other raids, Civil Lines, Gujar Khan, Wah Cantt, Rattaamral, Pirwadhai and Naseerabad police arrested 10 accused, Suleman, Atif, Farhan, Haris, Rashid and others and recovered 10 pistols 30 bore, ammunition and other items.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

