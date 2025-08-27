20 evacuated from floodwater

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Rescue 1122,in collaboration with the district administration safely evacuated 20 people trapped in floodwater near Noora Mandiala village under the Shahbazpur bridge,here on Wednesday.

According to an official spokesperson,rescue teams used lifeboats to shift the stranded individuals to a safe location during the timely operation.

The spokesperson added that the district administration and Rescue 1122 have urged citizens to immediately contact the emergency helpline in case of any untoward situation to avoid possible loss of life and property.