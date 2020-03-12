20 family members hospitalized after consuming stale meal

Atleast twenty persons of a family affected after consuming stale meal at tehsil Ali pur area

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Atleast twenty persons of a family affected after consuming stale meal at tehsil Ali pur area.

District Incharge Rescue 1122 Dr Muhammad Aslam told APP that the condition of 20 family members including women and kids deteriorated in small hours of Thursday after consuming food cooked for dinner a day earlier at Alipur Tehsil, a bordering area of Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur districts.

The affected people were shifted by Rescue 1122 to District headquarters hospital (DHQ) Rajanpur. He said that the condition of the patients was stated to be out of danger.

However, they were under observation at the hospital, he added. The affected people included Abdul Maalik, Naeem, Nadia bibi, Sughran bibi, Momina mai, Saira bibi, Shumaila bibi, Sania bibi, Rizwan, Saad, Aftab, Bashiran mai, Tanzila bibi, Mumtaz bibi, Ruqaya bibi, Yasmin, Nazek, Sajida, Abida, Shamshad bibi.