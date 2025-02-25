Open Menu

20 Female Attend Savories And Delectable Dessert Making Class

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 04:00 PM

20 female attend savories and delectable dessert making class

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) In a dynamic collaboration, renowned culinary expert Madiha Slaman conducted an exclusive Master Baking Class for 20 aspiring women, with sponsorship by Shama Banaspati & Cooking Oil and collaboration with Madiha's Artistry and Bint-e-Hawa Forum.

The event, part of the Bint-e-Hawa Learning Skill Program, provided an enriching learning experience, focusing on a range of savory recipes and delectable desserts.

The program aimed at enhancing the culinary skills of women, empowering them with the knowledge and confidence to turn their passion for baking into a professional pursuit or a rewarding hobby.

The participants gained valuable insights into advanced techniques, including the preparation of sophisticated pastries, cookies, cakes, and savory delicacies, while also learning about the importance of quality ingredients and health-conscious cooking methods.

Madiha Slaman, a distinguished chef and baking expert, guided the participants through hands-on sessions, sharing her extensive experience and tips for baking perfection.

Her passion for food and dedication to fostering culinary talent was evident as she worked closely with the participants, ensuring they gained the skills necessary to succeed in the kitchen and beyond.

Bint-e-Hawa Forum, an organization dedicated to uplifting and empowering women, partnered with Madiha’s Artistry to create a learning environment that promotes self-sufficiency, creativity, and entrepreneurship. The forum’s vision aligns with their mission to provide women with the tools they need to become leaders in their communities.

Ms. Mah Noor-BHF (Event Manager) shared, “Through the Bint-e-Hawa Learning Skills Program, we’ve already trained girls in digital skills, beauty, cooking and baking, as well as art and design. Now, we are excited to announce the addition of driving skills to our program to further help women break barriers and gain greater independence.”

APP/vak

Recent Stories

Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 m ..

Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..

2 minutes ago

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of U ..

UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee

16 minutes ago
 Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings f ..

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films

17 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral

26 minutes ago
 159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing cal ..

159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai

31 minutes ago
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony ..

Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..

33 minutes ago
 Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge me ..

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..

52 minutes ago
 EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT ..

EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Y ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts wo ..

Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan