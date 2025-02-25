20 female attend savories and delectable dessert making class

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) In a dynamic collaboration, renowned culinary expert Madiha Slaman conducted an exclusive Master Baking Class for 20 aspiring women, with sponsorship by Shama Banaspati & Cooking Oil and collaboration with Madiha's Artistry and Bint-e-Hawa Forum.

The event, part of the Bint-e-Hawa Learning Skill Program, provided an enriching learning experience, focusing on a range of savory recipes and delectable desserts.

The program aimed at enhancing the culinary skills of women, empowering them with the knowledge and confidence to turn their passion for baking into a professional pursuit or a rewarding hobby.

The participants gained valuable insights into advanced techniques, including the preparation of sophisticated pastries, cookies, cakes, and savory delicacies, while also learning about the importance of quality ingredients and health-conscious cooking methods.

Madiha Slaman, a distinguished chef and baking expert, guided the participants through hands-on sessions, sharing her extensive experience and tips for baking perfection.

Her passion for food and dedication to fostering culinary talent was evident as she worked closely with the participants, ensuring they gained the skills necessary to succeed in the kitchen and beyond.

Bint-e-Hawa Forum, an organization dedicated to uplifting and empowering women, partnered with Madiha’s Artistry to create a learning environment that promotes self-sufficiency, creativity, and entrepreneurship. The forum’s vision aligns with their mission to provide women with the tools they need to become leaders in their communities.

Ms. Mah Noor-BHF (Event Manager) shared, “Through the Bint-e-Hawa Learning Skills Program, we’ve already trained girls in digital skills, beauty, cooking and baking, as well as art and design. Now, we are excited to announce the addition of driving skills to our program to further help women break barriers and gain greater independence.”

APP/vak