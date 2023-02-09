UrduPoint.com

20 File Nomination For Two NA Seats In Nowshera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

20 file nomination for two NA seats in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The stage has been set for the by-election, in Nowshera district on two National Assembly seats, scheduled to be held on March 16 as 20 aspirants have filed their nomination to contest the election on these key Constituencies.

Among the prominent candidates for the NA-25 slot are PTI Provincial President Pervaiz Khattak, Mian Wajahat Kakakhel of ANP, Khan Pervaiz of PPP, Ikhtiar Wali and Malik Riaz of PMLN and Mehmood Ahmad of Tehrik e Labbaik.

For NA-26, Nowshera, former MPA Imran Khattak, Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, Mian Khaliq of PTI, Abdullah Khattak of PPP, Zahid Khan of ANP, Jan Muhammad of PMLN and Azizul Haq of Tehrik Labbaik have filed their nomination papers to contest the by-election.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Awami National Party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Malik Riaz Nowshera March Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Nomination Papers NA-25 NA-26

Recent Stories

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional de ..

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional development through enhanced con ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

3 hours ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.