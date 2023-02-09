20 file nomination for two NA seats in Nowshera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The stage has been set for the by-election, in Nowshera district on two National Assembly seats, scheduled to be held on March 16 as 20 aspirants have filed their nomination to contest the election on these key Constituencies.

Among the prominent candidates for the NA-25 slot are PTI Provincial President Pervaiz Khattak, Mian Wajahat Kakakhel of ANP, Khan Pervaiz of PPP, Ikhtiar Wali and Malik Riaz of PMLN and Mehmood Ahmad of Tehrik e Labbaik.

For NA-26, Nowshera, former MPA Imran Khattak, Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, Mian Khaliq of PTI, Abdullah Khattak of PPP, Zahid Khan of ANP, Jan Muhammad of PMLN and Azizul Haq of Tehrik Labbaik have filed their nomination papers to contest the by-election.