20 FIRs Registered Against Wheat Hoarders In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:11 PM

20 FIRs registered against wheat hoarders in Sargodha

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, the Assistant Commissioner, while taking action against the hoarders during the wheat procurement drive, recovered 10,8110 sacks of wheat hidden at various places and 20 FIRs have been registered against the wheat hoarders

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, the Assistant Commissioner, while taking action against the hoarders during the wheat procurement drive, recovered 10,8110 sacks of wheat hidden at various places and 20 FIRs have been registered against the wheat hoarders.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner has registered 05 FIRs against hoarders and recovered 29,101 sacks of wheat from their possession during crackdown.

AC Kot momin recovered 42,534 sacks of wheat and registered 5 FIRs, AC Bhera recovered 10,329 and registered 4 FIRs, AC Sillanwali recovered 7,437 wheat and registered 3 FIRs, AC Shahpur recovered 9,475 wheat sacks and registered 3 FIRs. AC Sillanwali has recovered 7,437 sacks while AC Sahiwal has also recovered 6,750 sacks of wheat.

