UrduPoint.com

20 Food Outlets Fined

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 03:00 PM

20 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fine on 20 food points and five milk carrying vehicles over violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at six sweets shops, three dairy shops, three fast food points, four hotels, two departmental stores, one canteen and one grocery store in the division.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 260,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, adulteration and sub-standard milk storage.

Meanwhile, the teams imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on owners of five milk supplying vehicles.

The PFA discarded 1,400 liters of adulterated milk while notices were also served to 95 ownersof food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Fine Vehicles National University

Recent Stories

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

1 hour ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

2 hours ago
 Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.