20 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fine on 20 food points and five milk carrying vehicles over violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at six sweets shops, three dairy shops, three fast food points, four hotels, two departmental stores, one canteen and one grocery store in the division.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 260,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, adulteration and sub-standard milk storage.

Meanwhile, the teams imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on owners of five milk supplying vehicles.

The PFA discarded 1,400 liters of adulterated milk while notices were also served to 95 ownersof food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.