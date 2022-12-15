UrduPoint.com

20 Food Outlets Fined:

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 12:50 PM

20 food outlets fined:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed a fine on 20 food points over violating rules in the division.

According to PFA officials here,the teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed fine amounting to Rs 237,000 on them over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificates,substandard milk storage besides ignoring previous notices.

The PFA teams discarded 241 liters cold drinks, 5 liters sub-standard oil and dozens of packets of expired snacks whereas notices were served to 93 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Oil Fine

Recent Stories

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

18 minutes ago
 Cryptocurrency 101 – How Can You Start Crypto Tr ..

Cryptocurrency 101 – How Can You Start Crypto Trading from Pakistan Using Bina ..

31 minutes ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.