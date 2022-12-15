20 food outlets fined:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed a fine on 20 food points over violating rules in the division.

According to PFA officials here,the teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed fine amounting to Rs 237,000 on them over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificates,substandard milk storage besides ignoring previous notices.

The PFA teams discarded 241 liters cold drinks, 5 liters sub-standard oil and dozens of packets of expired snacks whereas notices were served to 93 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.