20 Food Outlets Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fine on 20 food points and three milk suppliers over rules violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, a food safety team conducted raids at various shops, hotels and bakeries.

The team imposed a fine of Rs 296,000 on 20 food points over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration besides imposing a fine of Rs 9,000 on three milk sellers.

Meanwhile, the PFA team discarded 330 liters of unwholesome milk, 288 liters of expired beverages,150 liters of sub-standard juices and 15-kg spices.

As many as 73 warning notices were also served on owners of food outlets forselling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

