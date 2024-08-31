Open Menu

20% Funds Saved Through E-tendering Of Road Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 11:50 PM

20% funds saved through e-tendering of road schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Highways Circle Faisalabad has saved 20 per cent funds through e-tendering of various

road schemes.

Presiding over a meeting on Saturday, Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that total worked

out cost of 42 road schemes was Rs 6.96 billion but the Highways Circle had auctioned

them at Rs 5.57 billion. In this way, funds of Rs.1.

39 billion were saved which were about 20 per cent of the total amount.

Giving some details, she said that 31.83 per cent funds were saved on the repair and rehabilitation of a 20-kilometer long road from Chak No.239-RB Khannuana to Dijkot whereas 27.78% funds were saved from 13.5-km road from Jhumra Sangla Road Express Way.

Similarly, 26.67 per cent funds were also saved from a 20-km road from Chak No 258-RB Satiana Road to Dijkot Mor, she added.

