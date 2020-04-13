UrduPoint.com
20 Gamblers Arrested In Attock

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:04 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 20 gamblers and three drug peddlers from different areas of the district and recovered Rs 506500 and 3.3 kg hashish, 17 mobiles and a pistol from their possession.

Cases under the act have been registered against them and all were sent behind the bars.

As per details Attock Saddar police raided a gambling den and arrested Ahmad Khan , Aleem Gul , Usman , Muslim Shah , Ismail , Andullah , Ikram Saif , Zeeshan Israr , Ata u Rehman , Niaz , Shakil , Waqar and Asif and recovered bet money Rs 380,000 , New Airport police station arrested Ghulam Farid , Naseer , Waqar , Waqas , Tanveer amd Nisar while found gambling and recovered Rs 14500 , 7 mobiles , one motorcycle and two cocks.

In another attempt Bahtar police arrested Wajid Ali and recovered 1.15 kg hashish from his possession. Injra police arrested Tahir Abbas and Waheed Shahzad from two different locations and recovered 1.100 kg and 1.060 kg hashish from their possession.

In another attempt against anti social elements Hasanabdal police arrested Shabbir Khan and recovered a pistol from his possession. Cases under the relevant acts have been registered against them.

Police Police Station Attock Saddar

