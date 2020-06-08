20 gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested 20 gamblers and recovered money Rs 66,420 from their possession on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The police arrested 20 gamblers and recovered money Rs 66,420 from their possession on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, Gulberg police raided and arrested 15 accused, including Mujeeb, and recovered Rs 20,500.

Meanwhile, Millat Town police raided and nabbed Azeem and four other accused besides recoveringRs 45,920.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused.