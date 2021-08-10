20 gamblers arrested; Rs 125,990 cash stake money recovered

Kalar Syedan police have arrested 20 gamblers and recovered Rs 125,990 cash stake money, 17 mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Kalar Syedan police have arrested 20 gamblers and recovered Rs 125,990 cash stake money, 17 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police acting on a tip off conducted a raid and rounded up 20 gamblers namely Zafeer Ahmed, Abid Hussain, Sajawal, Akhlaq, Farooq, Shabbir, Allahditta, Irfan, Altaf, Wajid, Imran, Tayyab, Nawaz, Nazir, Iftikhar Ali, Azhar, Saeed, Ethesham, Shafat and Hanif allegedly involved in betting on quail fight.

Police recovered Rs 125,990 cash stake money, 17 mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.