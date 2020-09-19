20 gamblers held, Rs. 54,720 stake money recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against anti-social elements, police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 20 alleged gamblers and recovered stake money amounting to Rs 54,720, 19 cell phones and other valuable from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that acting on a tip off, a police team under the supervision of SHO Kahuta, conducted a raid in gambling den in an the area of Kahuta and managed to arrest 20 alleged gamblers identified as Ghulam Safeer, Mansoor Ahmed, Taimoor Nawaz, Shakeel Ahmed, Jameel Ahmed, Abdullah, Atif Mehmood, Muhammad Sayyab, Faisal Mehmood, Muhammad Haseeb, Amir Masood, Muhammad Ajmal, Waqar Hussain, Qamar Javed, Aqib Zameer, Rameez Mehmood, Aashiq Hussain, Muhammad Tufail, Murad Hussain and Waqar Ahmed when they were busy in activities of gambling.

The police team also recovered stack money of Rs 54,720, 19 cell phones, other valuable items from their possession, spokesman said.

Police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.