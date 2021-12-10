UrduPoint.com

20 Gamblers Held, Stake Money Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Gulberg police on Friday claimed to have arrested 20 alleged gamblers and recovered stake money from them.

Police spokesman said that on a tip-off SHO Gulberg police conducted raid on the Dera of Pehalwan Khan in Afghan Abad and arrested 20 gamblers including Dera owner and recovered stake money of Rs 500,000, mobiles and other valuables from their possession.

Further investigation was under way, said police.

