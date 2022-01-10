20 Gamblers Nabbed
Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 11:10 PM
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Dhangli Police on Monday Night claimed to have arrested twenty gamblers while playing gambling on dogs fighting in different areas.
On a tip off, police raided different places and caught twenty gamblers red-handedly.
Police also claimed to recover four cars, six dogs, Rs. 9000 as stake money from their possessions.
Police registered cases against them and started investigations.