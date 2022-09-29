20 gamblers netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :City Police on Thursday arrested 20 gamblers and recovered Rs 550,660 stake money and other items from their possessions.

According to police spokesman,the team conducted a raid at gambling den at Block no.

16 and arrested the accused and recovered stake money and a motorcycle from them.

The gamblers were identified as--Asgher, Nasir, Akram, Saleem, islam, Shafique,Allah yar,Nafees, Manzoor, Ali, Aqeel, Arshed, Niamat, Sami, Wasim,Moin, Sajjad, Nasrullah , Rafique and Ashraf.

Police registered a case under gambling act.