UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Gamblers Rounded Up With Rs 88,150 Cash Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:56 PM

20 gamblers rounded up with Rs 88,150 cash stake money

Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested 20 gamblers and recovered Rs 88,150 cash stake money, 14 mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested 20 gamblers and recovered Rs 88,150 cash stake money, 14 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 11 gamblers namely Numan Mazhar, Rafaqat Ali, Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Ijaz Younas, Wajid Hussain, Yasir Mehmood, Faisal Mehmood, Munir Akhtar, Asif Muhammad, Toqeer Mehmood and Behram Khan as they were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 77,000 cash stake money, nine mobile phones and other items from their possession.

In another raid, Sadiqabad police held nine gamblers identified as Asad Hussain, Wasim Iqbal, Syed Naqish Hussain, Mohsin Shehzad, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Zulfiqar, Ijaz Ahmed, Anwar and Muhammad Yasin.

Police recovered Rs 11,150 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Numan Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Money All From

Recent Stories

Emirates revises its flight schedule to/from Sialk ..

15 minutes ago

Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone ..

37 minutes ago

Syrian Opposition Feels No Openness for Constituti ..

7 seconds ago

Spain Busts 2 Rings Smuggling Migrants to France - ..

9 seconds ago

Senior Russian, Iranian Diplomats Discuss Cooperat ..

10 seconds ago

Russian-Turkish Coordination Vital for Syrian Cons ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.