20 gamblers rounded up with Rs 88,150 cash stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested 20 gamblers and recovered Rs 88,150 cash stake money, 14 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 11 gamblers namely Numan Mazhar, Rafaqat Ali, Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Ijaz Younas, Wajid Hussain, Yasir Mehmood, Faisal Mehmood, Munir Akhtar, Asif Muhammad, Toqeer Mehmood and Behram Khan as they were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 77,000 cash stake money, nine mobile phones and other items from their possession.

In another raid, Sadiqabad police held nine gamblers identified as Asad Hussain, Wasim Iqbal, Syed Naqish Hussain, Mohsin Shehzad, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Zulfiqar, Ijaz Ahmed, Anwar and Muhammad Yasin.

Police recovered Rs 11,150 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.