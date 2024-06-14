20 gangs busted, 45 criminals arrested: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has said that the police busted 20 criminal gangs by arresting their 45 active members and recovered looted material worth Rs. 33.44 million from them during the last 1.5 months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has said that the police busted 20 criminal gangs by arresting their 45 active members and recovered looted material worth Rs. 33.44 million from them during the last 1.5 months.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said the police launched crackdown on organised crime and traced 20 gangs including 13 in June and seven in May 2024. These gangs consisted of total 49 active members and the police arrested 45 of them including 28 criminals during June and 17 during May. The police also recovered looted items worth Rs.33.440 million from their possession, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the police recovered 178 motorcycles, seven cars, two rickshaws, 37 mobile phones, 37 cattle-heads including 20 male-goats, five female-goats, four buffalo, three calves and two horses in addition to cash amounting to Rs.

6.345 million.

Similarly, the police traced 278 cases during May and June including one case of murder, 74 robbery, 197 vehicle lifting, seven cattle lifting and six theft cases in addition to recovering 25 pistols (30 bore), 91.68-kg charas, 2.860-kg heroin, 2.40-kg Ice and 1,905-litre liquor from them.

The police also nabbed 38 target offenders, 12 court absconders and 41 proclaimed offenders including 30 POs of category-A and 11 POs of category-B, he added.

He also lauded the performance of AVLS/OCU staff and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for them.

SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti, SSP Investigation Abdul Wahhab and others were also present during conference.