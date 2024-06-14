20 Gangs Busted, 45 Criminals Arrested: CPO
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 07:47 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has said that the police busted 20 criminal gangs by arresting their 45 active members and recovered looted material worth Rs. 33.44 million from them during the last 1.5 months
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has said that the police busted 20 criminal gangs by arresting their 45 active members and recovered looted material worth Rs. 33.44 million from them during the last 1.5 months.
Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said the police launched crackdown on organised crime and traced 20 gangs including 13 in June and seven in May 2024. These gangs consisted of total 49 active members and the police arrested 45 of them including 28 criminals during June and 17 during May. The police also recovered looted items worth Rs.33.440 million from their possession, he added.
Giving further details, he said that the police recovered 178 motorcycles, seven cars, two rickshaws, 37 mobile phones, 37 cattle-heads including 20 male-goats, five female-goats, four buffalo, three calves and two horses in addition to cash amounting to Rs.
6.345 million.
Similarly, the police traced 278 cases during May and June including one case of murder, 74 robbery, 197 vehicle lifting, seven cattle lifting and six theft cases in addition to recovering 25 pistols (30 bore), 91.68-kg charas, 2.860-kg heroin, 2.40-kg Ice and 1,905-litre liquor from them.
The police also nabbed 38 target offenders, 12 court absconders and 41 proclaimed offenders including 30 POs of category-A and 11 POs of category-B, he added.
He also lauded the performance of AVLS/OCU staff and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for them.
SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti, SSP Investigation Abdul Wahhab and others were also present during conference.
Recent Stories
Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depicting 36% increase
Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin disease vaccine
SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climate resilient agriculture, moder ..
Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion development, social protection-oriented ..
Sindh allocates Rs. 6.1b for Rangers in 2024-25 Budget
Police arrest 5 suspects
Sindh govt proposes Rs37000 as minimum wage
Rs300 bln earmarked for health sector in Sindh budget
PTI founder enjoying lavish lifestyle in jail: Azma
South Lebanon village shaken by deadly Israeli strike
Centre for Peace & Development Initiatives delegation visits PSCA offices
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin disease vaccine16 seconds ago
-
Police arrest 5 suspects20 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt proposes Rs37000 as minimum wage4 minutes ago
-
Rs300 bln earmarked for health sector in Sindh budget8 minutes ago
-
PTI founder enjoying lavish lifestyle in jail: Azma8 minutes ago
-
Centre for Peace & Development Initiatives delegation visits PSCA offices8 minutes ago
-
Muslims start Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah30 minutes ago
-
DC visits cattle market, met sellers & buyers33 minutes ago
-
Preparatory & cleanliness operation for Eid reviewed33 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements on Eid44 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH44 minutes ago
-
Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker44 minutes ago