20 govt sale points in Sialkot dist for sacrificial animals

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Thursday said that the district government would set up 20 sale points for sacrificial animals in Sialkot district.

He said five sale points each would be set up in all four tehsils of the district -- Daska, Pasrur, Sambrial and Sialkot -- for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals. Facilities of water, counters, lights and generators are being provided free-of-cost by the Livestock Department at all the sale points.

DC Tahir Farooq inspected the arrangements made at the sale points set up at Akbarabad Chowk and Golo Phala.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sonia Sadaf, CO Municipal Corporation Faisal Shehzad and local officials of the Livestock Department and Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) were also present.

The DC said that corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be implemented strictly and the Health Department counters would also be part of the sale points. The DC said that security at Sale points and their routes would be a responsibility of the local police, while a special plan for traffic management would also be formulated and parking would be ensured.